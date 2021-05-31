2 min read.Updated: 31 May 2021, 02:38 PM ISTMeghna Sen
Russian Covid-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' will soon be available in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the makers of the jab have assured to send a consignment to Delhi after 20 June.
Speaking to reporters, CM Kejriwal said, "We have been assured that after 20 June we will get some doses by the makers. Sputnik vaccine is not being produced domestically so far. Right now they are importing the vaccine and will start manufacturing in August. A part of the doses imported from Russia will be provided to Delhi."
The capital had vaccinated as many as 53,42,386 people, including 41,38,523 people who have received one dose of the vaccine by Sunday. Delhi has been facing a crunch of vaccine jabs and has suspended the vaccination drive for the age group of 18-44 years.
On the challenges faced by the Delhi government in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination campaign, CM Kejriwal apprised about certain problems in the online portal, which he said will be fixed soon.
The Delhi Chief Minister said the government will also begin working on feedback provided by the public.
'Not the time to fight with states'
CM Kejriwal also appealed to the Central Government to work with states to unitedly fight against Covid-19.
"This is not the time to fight with states. It is time to help them...It is time to fight COVID. I appeal to Centre to unite with states and fight COVID as team India," Kejriwal said.