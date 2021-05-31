Russian Covid-19 vaccine ' Sputnik V ' will soon be available in the national capital. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the makers of the jab have assured to send a consignment to Delhi after 20 June.

Speaking to reporters, CM Kejriwal said, "We have been assured that after 20 June we will get some doses by the makers. Sputnik vaccine is not being produced domestically so far. Right now they are importing the vaccine and will start manufacturing in August. A part of the doses imported from Russia will be provided to Delhi."

The capital had vaccinated as many as 53,42,386 people, including 41,38,523 people who have received one dose of the vaccine by Sunday. Delhi has been facing a crunch of vaccine jabs and has suspended the vaccination drive for the age group of 18-44 years.

On the challenges faced by the Delhi government in the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination campaign, CM Kejriwal apprised about certain problems in the online portal, which he said will be fixed soon.

The Delhi Chief Minister said the government will also begin working on feedback provided by the public.

'Not the time to fight with states'

CM Kejriwal also appealed to the Central Government to work with states to unitedly fight against Covid-19.

"This is not the time to fight with states. It is time to help them...It is time to fight COVID. I appeal to Centre to unite with states and fight COVID as team India," Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Chief Minister earlier today inaugurated a free vaccination facility for journalists and their family members.

"We have started this facility to vaccinate journalists and their family members for both above 45 years and 18-44 years age categories," Kejriwal added.

Serum Institute of India's Covishield vaccine will be provided at the facility and a second dose will be given after three months.

All about Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

The Russian vaccine got approval from the Subject expert committee (SEC) for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA), making it the third coronavirus vaccine to get clearance in the country.

Sputnik V has been imported to India by Dr Reddy's Laboratories and will be manufactured locally by the pharmaceutical major in the coming months.

Apollo Group of Hospitals has announced that it will start administering Sputnik V, across its hospitals in India from the second week of June, at an estimated price of ₹1,195 per dose.

"We will be charging ₹995 for the vaccine and ₹200 would be administration charges," an official of the Apollo Group said.

Earlier, Apollo Hospitals said they will start administering Sputnik V from the second week of June.

As reported earlier, India and Russia are planning to manufacture around 35-40 million doses every month that will start from August or September.

India has become the 60th country to authorise the use of the Russian vaccine against Covid-19. It is now approved in nations with a total population of 3 billion, or 40% of the world's population.

