Sputnik V Covid vaccine to be rolled out at 1,195 in Apollo hospitals

Earlier, while highlighting the Sputnik V progress, deputy chief of mission Roman Babushkin, told ANI, "Sputnik V is one of the vaccines which is included in the Indian mass vaccination drive and it speaks for itself. This company (Panacea Biotec) is one of the Indian partners which the Russian Direct Investment Fund and is developing a business partnership. The preliminary schedule is gradually is to reach 850 million doses in India per year. We know that there is interest from other business partners and even state governments, all these proposals we are studying very carefully."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}