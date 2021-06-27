Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Sputnik V Covid vaccine trial begins in Gurugram's Fortis Memorial Research Institute

Sputnik V Covid vaccine trial begins in Gurugram's Fortis Memorial Research Institute

The two doses, given 21 days apart, are different and not interchangeable.
2 min read . 10:22 PM IST Livemint

  • This comes hours after several reports confirmed that the roll-out of the Russian vaccine 'Sputnik V' at various private hospitals in the Delhi-NCR region has been delayed

Private hospital chain Fortis Healthcare has started the trial of Sputnik V, the third anti-coronavirus vaccine approved for use in India, for the public at its Gurgaon facility - Fortis Memorial Research Institute.

Sputnik V uses two different viruses that cause the common cold (adenovirus) in humans. The two doses, given 21 days apart, are different and not interchangeable.

This comes hours after several reports confirmed that the roll-out of the Russian vaccine 'Sputnik V' at various private hospitals in the Delhi-NCR region has been delayed.

"We do not have a clarity on the dates of the vaccine roll-out," a spokesman of Apollo Hospitals said.

Indraprastha Apollo here had earlier said that it would tentatively start administering the two-dose vaccine by June 25.

An official of Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital said the facility has also not received Sputnik V doses so far from Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy's Laboratories, the marketing partner for the vaccine in the country.

"There is a delay on the part of the suppliers. They have not shared any specific reason for it. I think it could be related to the supply of both the doses together," he said.

Fortis Healthcare, which had said that it would make Sputnik V available at its Gurgaon and Mohali hospitals, has also not started administering the Russian vaccine to people so far.

The Centre has fixed the price of the vaccine at 1,145 per dose. The maximum price of Covishield for private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) has been fixed at RS 780 per dose, while that of Covaxin at 1,410 per dose.

Russia's Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has developed the vaccine and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is marketing it globally.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has been importing the shots from Russia. Over a period of time, the vaccine is also going to be manufactured in India.

According to Gamaleya and the RDIF, Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 92 per cent.

