Sputnik V demonstrates 97% efficacy against Omicron variant: Study

Sputnik V demonstrates 97% efficacy against Omicron variant: Study1 min read . 04:12 PM IST
- Sputnik V demonstrates 97% efficacy against hospitalisation caused by Omicron variant following re-vaccination with Sputnik Light or Sputnik V
New Delhi: The Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology (Gamaleya Center) on Wednesday said Russia's covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V demonstrates 97% efficacy against hospitalisation caused by Omicron variant following re-vaccination with Sputnik Light or Sputnik V.
New Delhi: The Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology (Gamaleya Center) on Wednesday said Russia's covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V demonstrates 97% efficacy against hospitalisation caused by Omicron variant following re-vaccination with Sputnik Light or Sputnik V.
According to the Gamaleya centre, the study was conducted from 11 January to 21 February early this year involving over 1,000 patients in Moscow.
According to the Gamaleya centre, the study was conducted from 11 January to 21 February early this year involving over 1,000 patients in Moscow.
“Sputnik V showed high efficacy against hospitalisation at 85.9% among patients vaccinated with at least one component. The Efficacy among those vaccinated with 3 or 4 components (re-vaccination with Sputnik Light or Sputnik V after Sputnik V) rose to--97% against any cases of hospitalisation; 97.7% against moderate-severe and more severe cases; 98.6% against severe and critical cases while 99.4% against critical cases," said the statement issued by Gamaleya centre.
“Sputnik V showed high efficacy against hospitalisation at 85.9% among patients vaccinated with at least one component. The Efficacy among those vaccinated with 3 or 4 components (re-vaccination with Sputnik Light or Sputnik V after Sputnik V) rose to--97% against any cases of hospitalisation; 97.7% against moderate-severe and more severe cases; 98.6% against severe and critical cases while 99.4% against critical cases," said the statement issued by Gamaleya centre.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund invested in the development and production of both Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines.
The Russian Direct Investment Fund invested in the development and production of both Sputnik V and Sputnik Light vaccines.
“The study shows that vaccination with Sputnik V and Sputnik Light has a high effectiveness for protection against hospitalisation. The reduction in the severity of COVID-19 regarding the Omicron variant was also observed. The greatest effectiveness was evident in protection against a critical course of the disease requiring patients to be admitted to the intensive care unit," it said.
“The study shows that vaccination with Sputnik V and Sputnik Light has a high effectiveness for protection against hospitalisation. The reduction in the severity of COVID-19 regarding the Omicron variant was also observed. The greatest effectiveness was evident in protection against a critical course of the disease requiring patients to be admitted to the intensive care unit," it said.
Sputnik Light is a universal booster to other vaccines thanks to the optimal configuration of Sputnik vaccine’s adenoviral platform which provides better protection against Omicron and other mutations as demonstrated in multiple studies.
Sputnik Light is a universal booster to other vaccines thanks to the optimal configuration of Sputnik vaccine’s adenoviral platform which provides better protection against Omicron and other mutations as demonstrated in multiple studies.
So far, Sputnik V has been authorized in 71 countries.
So far, Sputnik V has been authorized in 71 countries.
Sputnik V and Sputnik Light can be stored in a conventional refrigerator at +2 +8ºC for 6 months, making them available globally, including in remote territories, without any need to invest in additional cold-chain infrastructure.
Sputnik V and Sputnik Light can be stored in a conventional refrigerator at +2 +8ºC for 6 months, making them available globally, including in remote territories, without any need to invest in additional cold-chain infrastructure.