Sputnik V demonstrates 97% efficacy against Omicron variant: Study

“Sputnik V showed high efficacy against hospitalisation at 85.9% among patients vaccinated with at least one component. The Efficacy among those vaccinated with 3 or 4 components (re-vaccination with Sputnik Light or Sputnik V after Sputnik V) rose to--97% against any cases of hospitalisation; 97.7% against moderate-severe and more severe cases; 98.6% against severe and critical cases while 99.4% against critical cases," said the statement issued by Gamaleya centre.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}