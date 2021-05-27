Leading healthcare chain Apollo Hospitals Group has said that the Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V , will be available in India through the Apollo system from the second week of June.

Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved in India. The vaccine against coronavirus is currently the second most expensive Covid-19 jab in the country.

In a statement to the media, Executive Vice-chairperson Shobana Kamineni of the Apollo Group of Hospitals spoke about administering 20 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by September this year.

"It has completed 10 lakh vaccinations across 80 locations in the country and is on track to complete two crore jabs by September," the statement added.

The group, which took three weeks to cross the milestone, said in June it will do 10 lakh vaccinations every week and double that in July.

"Apollo Hospitals Group has completed 1 million vaccines (vaccinations) across 80 locations in India. We have prioritised frontline workers, high-risk population and corporate employees across the country," Kamineni said.

She further said, "As the largest vaccinator in the private sector, we will continue to support the union and state governments in the fight against this pandemic. We will further ramp up our immunisation programme."

Elaborating on the group's road map for vaccination, Kamineni said, "We took three weeks to do the first million, in June we will do a million every week and double that in July. We are on track to complete 20 million jabs by September 2021."

While thanking the Centre, state governments vaccine manufacturers of Covishield and Covaxin for their support, she said, "We believe that no one is safe till everyone is vaccinated."

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, total vaccinations in India stood at 20,26,95,874 as of 8 am, Thursday.

India is currently using mainly two 'made-in India' jabs – Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute and Covaxin of Bharat Biotech – and Russian-made Sputnik V at a smaller scale to inoculate its population, all of which are approved only for those aged 18 years and above.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.