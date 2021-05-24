One of the country's largest vaccine and pharmaceutical firms 'Panacea Biotec' in collaboration with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Monday launched the production of Sputnik V , the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus, in India.

India's Panacea Biotec will now produce 100 million doses of Sputnik V every year, RDIF has said in a statement. Full-scale production is expected to begin this summer.

The first batch made by the Indian manufacturer will be shipped to Gamaleya, the Moscow institute which developed the vaccine, for quality controls, RDIF's statement read.

BREAKING: RDIF and Panacea Biotec launch the production of Sputnik V in India. #India's @PanaceaBiotec now to produce 100 million doses of #SputnikV per year

👇https://t.co/zgd0WYNxkV pic.twitter.com/ZNeU4Aqi46 — Sputnik V (@sputnikvaccine) May 24, 2021

The Sputnik V vaccine was registered in India in April this year.

Earlier, Panacea Biotec had announced that the RDIF and Panacea Biotec, one of the leading vaccine and pharmaceutical producers in India has agreed to cooperate to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V.

Sputnik V vaccine production in India

The production of the Sputnik V vaccine in the country is expected to start in August, said Indian envoy to Russia, Bala Venkatesh Varma, adding that Russia has supplied more than two lakh doses of the vaccine to India.

"For Sputnik, 150,000 doses plus 60,000 doses supplied to India. By May-end about 3 million doses will be supplied in bulk. Those will be filled in India. In June, it is expected to increase to 5 million and production in India expected to start in August," Varma said.

The Indian Envoy also stated that Sputnik V will be produced in India in three phases.

"It will be produced in India in three phases. First, supply from Russia - fully made - which has already started. Second, RDIF will send to India in bulk. It will be ready for use but it will have to be filled in various bottles in India," Varma said.

"And in the third phase, the Russian side will transfer the technology to an Indian company and the Indian company will produce it fully. All these three put together will be about 850 million doses," he added.

On Sputnik Light vaccine

Taking about the Sputnik Light vaccine, the Ambassador also said that the national capital hopes that the Russian Sputnik Light vaccine will be approved for use in India.

"Russian side has also proposed Sputnik Light. The regulatory approvals for that in India are still not completed. But once those regulatory approvals are given, then Sputnik Light will be one more area of cooperation between India and Russia," he said.

Sputnik Light is the first component (recombinant human adenovirus serotype number 26 (rAd26)) of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), the sovereign wealth fund marketing the vaccine abroad.

"The single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine demonstrated 79.4 percent efficacy according to analyzed data taken from 28 days after the injection was administered. An efficacy level of near 80 percent is higher than that of many two-dose vaccines," the RDIF's statement read.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.