Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine has demonstrated to be “very effective" against the new Omicron variant, Russian President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying by news agency ANI .

"It appears that Sputnik V is very effective. Perhaps it is more effective than other vaccines used in the world," Putin said.

The Russian president added that in any way the vaccine's ability to neutralize the virus is obvious.

This comes weeks after Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) stated that the Sputnik V and its one-shot version Sputnik Light booster demonstrates high virus-neutralising activity (VNA) against the new strain.

In a statement, Sputnik-V said that a study was conducted using sera with a long period after vaccination (more than six months after vaccination) as an indicator of Sputnik V’s long-lasting protection.

The jab elicits a strong and long-lasting T-cell response, and as 80% of epitopes in the spike protein are not affected by the mutations in the highly-contagious Omicron variant, Sputnik V is expected to provide long-lasting protection against severe disease by Omicron, it added.

Sputnik V’s long-lasting T-cell immunity contributes to 80% efficacy against Delta on months 6-8, the statement said.

Sputnik Light as a booster significantly increases virus neutralising activity against Omicron based on sera 2-3 months after revaccination.

Virus neutralising activity against Omicron 2-3 months after a Sputnik Light booster in this preliminary laboratory study is higher than VNA against the wild-type virus 6 months after Sputnik V vaccination.

Based on these data the expected efficacy of Sputnik V with Sputnik Light booster against Omicron infection could be more than 80%, as Sputnik V showed the efficacy of more than 80% against wild-type virus 6 months after vaccination, according to the study.

Sputnik Light is a universal booster to other vaccines, including Sputnik V. Sputnik V and Sputnik Light were developed on the basis of a safe and well-studied over 30 years of technology and have not been associated with rare serious side effects as myocarditis or pericarditis, the study said.

On 26 November, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated B.1.1.529 as a "Variant of Concern" and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. It also said that the new variant has "a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning."

Cases of infections with the new strain of the novel coronavirus have been already registered in more than 100 countries. As of today, Russia reported 698 Omicron cases across the country.

