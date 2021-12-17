Russia's Sputnik V vaccine induces a "robust neutralizing" antibody response to the Omicron variant, which is further strengthened by the Sputnik Light booster, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said in a statement on Friday.

A preliminary lab study by the Gamaleya Center shows that Sputnik V demonstrates "high virus neutralizing activity" against Omicron and "is expected to provide strong defence against severe disease and hospitalisation," the statement said.

Also read: No evidence to suggest vaccines ineffective against Omicron Covid variant: Govt

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.