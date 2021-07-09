Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore-based AGs Health Care is launching a Sputnik V vaccination drive from July 12. AGs Health Care is an outpatient centre to be approved by the Tamil Nadu government as a Covid vaccination centre.

The centre would vaccinate frontline workers (doctors, health care workers, media persons and police personnel), senior citizens, transgenders, specially challenged individuals, and people with co-morbidities, director of AGs Health Care Dr Adityan Guhan was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Those looking for vaccination can book their slots through CoWIN portal.

Russia's Sputnik has partnered with many companies to produce its vaccines in India.

Recently,

Russia’s sovereign wealth fund Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Morepen Laboratories on Tuesday announced production of the test batch of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine at the drugmaker's facility in Himachal Pradesh.

The first batch will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center for quality control. RDIF and Morepen Laboratories signed a cooperation agreement in June 2021 and are actively implementing the technology transfer.

Sputnik V was granted an emergency use authorization in India on April 12, 2021. India is the leading production hub for Sputnik V. RDIF had reached agreements earlier with other leading pharmaceutical companies in India -- Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma and Virchow Biotech. In total, agreements with partners in India provide for production of more than 850 million doses of Sputnik V per year.

To date, Sputnik V has been registered in 67 countries globally with a total population of over 3.5 billion people. The data obtained by regulators of a number of countries during the vaccination of the population, including Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico and others, demonstrates that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against coronavirus.

Sputnik V is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors and uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.

“As the pandemic is yet far from over and new, more dangerous variants of coronavirus are being detected in various regions of the world, RDIF is increasing capacities for production of Sputnik V in India, one of the key hubs. Agreement with Morepen Laboratories provides for larger amount of Sputnik V to be available both for India and our partners globally to speed up the vaccination with one of the best vaccines in the world," Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.