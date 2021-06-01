Sputnik V vaccine: Consignment of 30 lakh doses from Russia land in Hyderabad

Amid attempts of ramping up Covid-19 vaccination across the country, a consignment of three million doses of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

A GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo (GHAC) press release said the vaccine consignment arrived from Russia on a specially chartered freighter RU-9450 which touched down at Hyderabad Airport at 03.43 hours.

"While GHAC has already handled several import shipments of vaccine prior to this, todays shipment of 56.6 tonnes of vaccines is the single largest import shipment of COVID-19 vaccines handled in India till date.This shipment completed all processes and was dispatched in less than 90 minutes," it said.

The Sputnik V vaccine requires specialised handling and storage, required to be kept at a temperature of -20 C.

GHAC has been working closely with the experts from the customers supply chain team, officials from customs department and other relevant stakeholders over an extended period of time to ensure that the necessary infrastructure and handling processes are fully in place at the Air Cargo Terminal for smooth handling of the vaccine shipments, it said.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories is in a pact with Russian Direct Investment Fund to sell the first 125 million people doses (250 million vials) of SputnikV in India.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received approval from the Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use ofSputnikV.

Dr Reddys which had earlier received over two lakh vaccines from RDIF, recently soft-launched SputnikVand tied up with Apollo Hospitals for piloting the vaccine.

Currently, most of the shots administered in India are AstraZeneca, but local firm Bharat Biotech also plans to ramp up production of its Covaxin vaccine to 23 million in June from about 10 million in April, a government official had earlier told Reuters.

"There will be a gradual buildup of vaccines," said the official, who is involved in the approval of vaccines.

Only about 3% of India's population is fully vaccinated and about 12% have got the first shot and are waiting for the second. State governments, including in the capital Delhi, have reported an acute shortage of vaccines and some are inoculating only the elderly and frontline workers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

