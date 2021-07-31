Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Sputnik V vaccine production in India to come on stream in September: RDIF

Sputnik V vaccine production in India to come on stream in September: RDIF

A number of RDIF partners in India have already produced the second component batches for Sputnik V
1 min read . 05:54 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Production in India is expected to come fully onstream in September and RDIF expects India to become a major production hub for the Sputnik V vaccine, RDIF said in a statement

The production of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in India is expected to come fully on stream in September, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) informed on Saturday.

"Production in India is expected to come fully onstream in September and RDIF expects India to become a major production hub for the Sputnik V vaccine with such companies as Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine producer, Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech and Morepen Laboratories working to produce the vaccine," a statement issued by RDIF read.

Regarding delay in manufacturing of second component batches, they said, "Reports about Sputnik V second component production delays in India based on anonymous sources are incorrect. A number of RDIF partners in India have already produced the second component batches, which are undergoing verification at the Gamaleya Center in Russia. Transfer of technology to partners in India is also in process and there is an active exchange between Russian and Indian vaccine production specialists."

Further explaining it said, "RDIF plans to accelerate deliveries of Sputnik V and Sputnik Light to India already in August."

Earlier, Dr Reddy's said due to the spike of COVID-19 cases in Russia, the arrival of Sputnik V dose is getting delayed and the situation may ease by August end.

