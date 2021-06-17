Sputnik V vaccine will be available in these 9 Indian cities soon. Details here

Sputnik V COVID vaccines will be available in 9 more cities across India, the company said. The cities where the vaccines will be available are Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Baddi, Kolhapur and Miryalaguda.

Dr Reddys Laboratories, on Wednesday, announced that the soft launch of Sputnik V covid vaccine in India, which was initiated in Hyderabad, has been scaled up to many cities.

The company said in a press release on Wednesday, the soft launch was initiated by the company in Hyderabad on May 14 and has now been successfully scaled up to other cities such as Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi, Baddi, Chennai, Miryalaguda and Kolhapur with more cities to follow in the next few days.

Further in a tweet on Thursday, the company confirmed, The #SputnikV vaccine will be available in 9 more cities across India, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Baddi, Kolhapur and Miryalaguda.

Currently, it being a limited pilot phase, registration on CoWIN is not open for the public and will become open once the commercial launch is commenced, the company press release said.

Dr Reddys Laboratories is in a pact with Russian Direct Investment Fund to sell the first 125 million people doses (250 million vials) of SputnikV in India. The Indian drug-maker recently received nearly three million doses of Sputnik V.

The pilot has allowed Dr Reddys to test the cold storage arrangements of -18C temperature in the cities, CoWIN integration, track and trace and other logistical arrangements ahead of the commercial launch, the release said.

The limited pilot phase is currently in its final leg as we gear up to ensure a smooth commercial launch, it said. Adequate number of cold chain units is being deployed and the last mail arrangement is being validated at every partner hospital to ensure seamless storage and handling of the vaccine, Dr Reddys said.

