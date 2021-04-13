India govt on Tuesday authorised the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in a major boost for the nation's inoculation drive as infection rates soar to record highs. Russia's Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved by India after the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and Covaxin, which was developed by Indian firm Bharat Biotech.

Sputnik V, backed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), already has production agreements in India to produce 852 million doses.

Sputnik V covid vaccine use guidelines

-The vaccine is indicated for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 disease in individuals of ≥ 18 years of age.

-The vaccine should be administered intramuscularly in two doses of 0.5 ml each with interval of 21 days.

-The vaccine has to be stored at -18°C.

-The vaccine comprises of two components I & II, which are not interchangeable.

In September last year, Dr Reddy's had partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India.

