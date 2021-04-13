Sputnik vaccine is indicated for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 disease in individuals of ≥ 18 years of age.
India govt on Tuesday authorised the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in a major boost for the nation's inoculation drive as infection rates soar to record highs. Russia's Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved by India after the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and Covaxin, which was developed by Indian firm Bharat Biotech.
Sputnik V, backed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), already has production agreements in India to produce 852 million doses.