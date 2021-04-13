Sputnik vaccine is indicated for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 disease in individuals of ≥ 18 years of age.

India govt on Tuesday authorised the Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in a major boost for the nation's inoculation drive as infection rates soar to record highs. Russia's Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved by India after the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and Covaxin, which was developed by Indian firm Bharat Biotech.

Sputnik V covid vaccine use guidelines

-The vaccine is indicated for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 disease in individuals of ≥ 18 years of age.

-The vaccine should be administered intramuscularly in two doses of 0.5 ml each with interval of 21 days.

-The vaccine has to be stored at -18°C.

-The vaccine comprises of two components I & II, which are not interchangeable.

In September last year, Dr Reddy's had partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India.

