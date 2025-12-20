Sreenivasan cause of death: How did Malayalam actor die? Here's what we know so far

Sreenivasan, one of the most influential figures in Malayalam cinema as an actor, screenwriter and director, passed away at the age of 69 at a government hospital in Kerala's Kochi on Saturday morning. As per reports, he had been facing health issues and had undergone heart surgery in 2022.

Sreenivasan cause of death According to a report by PTI, Sreenivasan was travelling for dialysis to a private hospital in Kochi when he developed breathing difficulties and was shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital, Tripunithura.

According to hospital authorities, he passed away at around 8.30 am.

Eminent director Sathyan Anthikkad told reporters that Sreenivasan had been unwell for a long time. He also said that Sreenivasan had recently told him that he was fed up with frequent ailments.

“I used to visit him once every two weeks. I spoke to him on Thursday. He had recently undergone surgery and had difficulty walking. Even then, his mind and thought process were very sharp,” news wire PTI quoted the director as saying.

After Sreenivasan passed away at around 8:30 am, his body was moved from the hospital to his residence.

Sreenivasan's last rites The Malyalam actor's body will be kept at Ernakulam Town Hall for public homage. His last rites would be held at his residence later.

Sreenivasan is survived by his wife Vimala and their two sons – Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan – who are also actors in the Malayalam film industry.

Sreenivasan, who hailed from Kannur, had been staying at Kandanadu in Tripunithura for the past several years.

Tributes pour in From Kerala CM Pinnarayi Vijayan, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor to film industry icons including Kamal Hassan, others – all paid their tributes to the veteran Malyalam actor.

“Some artists entertain, some enlighten, some provoke. Sreenivasan did it all, with a smile that carried truth and a laugh that carried responsibility. My respects to a remarkable mind. Deepest condolences to his family and admirers,” Kamal Hassan posted on X, along with a photo of Sreenivasan.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a statement, said Sreenivasan’s passing is an irreparable loss to Malayalam cinema.

