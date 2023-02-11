Srei Group promoters have submitted a new resolution plan under section 12A of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) with Srei administrator. The promoters have offered to pay off dues of around ₹32,000 crore to creditors to withdraw their companies from the ongoing insolvency process.

The Section12A of IBC allows the management of corporate debtors to settle matters between creditors and withdraw cases under Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

The offer from Srei promoters Kanorias were the highest with a net present value of ₹7,000 crore, including upfront cash of ₹3,500 crore, reported PTI citing sources.

The remaining debt will be paid through combination of financial instruments such as cash, Non-convertible debentures (NCDs), Optionally convertible debentures (OCDs), and equity over a period of five years, reported PTI.

If such a resolution plan comes, it will be reviewed to see if it qualifies U/S 12A of the IBC and then a decision will be taken by the CoC, bankers said.

Currently, the voting process for the three resolution plans submitted by Prospective Resolution Applicants (PRAs) for Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance is underway and will continue till February 14. The Committee of Creditors was supposed to meet on February 15 to finalise it.

After the completion of the challenge mechanism process, the Srei companies received three bids. The state-backed NARCL offered a Net Present Value (NPV) bid of ₹5,555 crore.

Authum Investment and Infrastructure's bid was for ₹5,526 crore while the consortium of Varde Partners and Arena Investors submitted a financial bid of approximately ₹4,680 crore.

The former promoters tried to make a full payment with interest under Section 230 back in October 2020, but the offer was rejected.