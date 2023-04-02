Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Live Updates: Jaiswal completes half-century, RR score 135/1 in 12 overs

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 04:31 PM IST Livemint
Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on April 2, 2023. (Photo by Noah SEELAM / AFP)

SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Live Updates: The Tata IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad. After winning the toss, SRH decided to bowl first. 

SRH vs RR IPL 2023 Live Updates: This will be SRH's first match in front of their home crowd since 2019. The team will be led by acting captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar since Aiden Markram is away on national duty with the South African team.

Most of the core players from the previous season have been retained by the Rajasthan Royals. Their captain, Sanju Samson, will lead the team as they aim to improve upon their impressive performance from the previous year. Key batsmen for the team will include Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sanju Samson.

Check LIVE updates here.

02 Apr 2023, 04:30 PM IST Jaiswal completes half-century, RR score 135/1 in 12 overs

Rajasthan Royals score 135/1 in 12 overs.

RR batting:

Yashasvi Jaiswal* 50(34)

Sanju Samson* 30(15)

Jos Buttler 54(22)

Yet to bat:

Devdutt Padikkal,

Riyan Parag,

Shimron Hetmyer,

Jason Holder,

Ravichandran Ashwin,

Trent Boult,

KM Asif,

Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH bowling:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/23 (2)

Fazalhaq Farooqi 1/26 (2)

Washington Sundar 0/22 (2)

T Natarajan 0/17 (1)

Adil Rashid 0/23 (3)

Umran Malik 0/24 (2)

Current RR: 11.25

02 Apr 2023, 04:26 PM IST Rajasthan Royal score 132/1 in 11 overs

RR score 132/1 in 11 overs.

RR batting:

Yashasvi Jaiswal* 48(30

Sanju Samson* 29(14)

Jos Buttler 54(22)

Yet to bat:

Devdutt Padikkal,

Riyan Parag,

Shimron Hetmyer,

Jason Holder,

Ravichandran Ashwin,

Trent Boult,

KM Asif,

Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH bowling:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/23 (2)

Fazalhaq Farooqi 1/26 (2)

Washington Sundar 0/19 (1)

T Natarajan 0/17 (1)

Adil Rashid 0/23 (3)

Umran Malik 0/24 (2)

Current RR: 12.00

02 Apr 2023, 04:22 PM IST Rajasthan Royals score 122/1 in 10 overs.

RR score 122/1 in 10 overs.

RR batting:

Yashasvi Jaiswal* 46(26)

Sanju Samson* 21(11)

Jos Buttler 54(22)

Yet to bat:

Devdutt Padikkal,

Riyan Parag,

Shimron Hetmyer,

Jason Holder,

Ravichandran Ashwin,

Trent Boult,

KM Asif,

Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH bowling:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/23 (2)

Fazalhaq Farooqi 1/26 (2)

Washington Sundar 0/19 (1)

T Natarajan 0/17 (1)

Adil Rashid 0/13 (2)

Umran Malik 0/24 (2)

Current RR: 12.20

02 Apr 2023, 04:18 PM IST RR score 110/1 in 9 overs.

RR score 110/1 in 9 overs.

RR batting:

Yashasvi Jaiswal* 41(23)

Sanju Samson* 14(9)

Jos Buttler 54(22)

Yet to bat:

Devdutt Padikkal,

Riyan Parag,

Shimron Hetmyer,

Jason Holder,

Ravichandran Ashwin,

Trent Boult,

KM Asif,

Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH bowling:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/23 (2)

Fazalhaq Farooqi 1/26 (2)

Washington Sundar 0/19 (1)

T Natarajan 0/17 (1)

Adil Rashid 0/13 (2)

Umran Malik 0/2 (1)

Current RR: 12.22

02 Apr 2023, 04:14 PM IST RR completes 100-runs mark in 8 overs

RR score 105/1 in 8 overs.

RR batting:

Yashasvi Jaiswal* 39(20)

Sanju Samson* 11(6)

Jos Buttler 54(22)

Yet to bat:

Devdutt Padikkal,

Riyan Parag,

Shimron Hetmyer,

Jason Holder,

Ravichandran Ashwin,

Trent Boult,

KM Asif,

Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH bowling:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/23 (2)

Fazalhaq Farooqi 1/26 (2)

Washington Sundar 0/19 (1)

T Natarajan 0/17 (1)

Adil Rashid 0/8 (1)

Umran Malik 0/2 (1)

Current RR: 13.12

02 Apr 2023, 04:09 PM IST RR score 93/1 in 7 overs.

RR score 93/1 in 7 overs.

RR batting:

Yashasvi Jaiswal* 37(18)

Sanju Samson* 0(1)

Jos Buttler 54(22)

Yet to bat:

Devdutt Padikkal,

Riyan Parag,

Shimron Hetmyer,

Jason Holder,

Ravichandran Ashwin,

Trent Boult,

KM Asif,

Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH bowling:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/23 (2)

Fazalhaq Farooqi 1/26 (2)

Washington Sundar 0/19 (1)

T Natarajan 0/17 (1)

Adil Rashid 0/8 (1)

Current RR: 13.28

02 Apr 2023, 04:05 PM IST Farooqi dismisses Buttler, RR score 85/1 in 6 overs

Farooqi dismisses Buttler, RR score 85/1 in 6 overs

RR batting:

Yashasvi Jaiswal* 30(13)

Sanju Samson* 0(0)

Jos Buttler 54(22)

SRH bowling:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/23 (2)

Fazalhaq Farooqi 1/26 (2)

Washington Sundar 0/19 (1)

T Natarajan 0/17 (1)

Current RR: 14.16

02 Apr 2023, 03:52 PM IST Rajasthan Royals score 56/0 runs in 4 overs

Rajasthan Royals score 56/0 runs in 4 overs

RR batting:

Jos Buttler* 25(11)

Yashasvi Jaiswal* 30(13)

SRH bowling:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/23 (2)

Fazalhaq Farooqi 0/14 (1)

Washington Sundar 0/19 (1)

CRR: 14.00

02 Apr 2023, 03:42 PM IST Rajasthan Royals score 20/0 runs in 2 overs

Rajasthan Royals score 20/0 runs in 2 overs

RR batting:

Jos Buttler* 3(4)

Yashasvi Jaiswal* 16(7)

SRH bowling:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/6 (1)

Fazalhaq Farooqi 0/14 (1)

CRR: 10.00

02 Apr 2023, 03:36 PM IST Rajasthan Royals score 6/0 runs in first over

Rajasthan Royals score 6/0 runs in first over

RR batting:

Jos Buttler* 0(1)

Yashasvi Jaiswal 5(3)

SRH bowling:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/6 (1)

CRR: 6.00

02 Apr 2023, 03:22 PM IST Playing XIs announced

Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI:

Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips(w), Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Rajasthan Royals Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal

02 Apr 2023, 03:21 PM IST Bhuvneshwar wins toss, Hyderabad will bowl

Bhuvneshwar wins toss, Hyderabad will bowl

02 Apr 2023, 03:03 PM IST Pitch report

According to Sanjay Manjrekar, the pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium wears a dry look with a tinge of green, so while there will not be immediate assist for spinner, it might just open up in the second innings. Teams have a better record chasing at this venue, with an average score of 190.

02 Apr 2023, 02:41 PM IST Match Day in Hyderabad

02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST Sunrisers have limited overseas options

In the absence of three South African players, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Gerald Coetzee, who will join the team on April 3, Sunrisers Hyderabad will have only five overseas players to choose from. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the team in place of Aiden Markram.

02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST Prasidh Krishna out of IPL 2023

There is news from the Rajasthan Royals camp that Sandeep Sharma has replaced Prasidh Krishna for the entire season. However, the team is facing doubts regarding the start of Obed McCoy due to an injury.

02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST Live streaming details

The IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, will be streaming on Jio Cinema.

02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST How to watch it on TV

The IPL match between Hyderabad and Rajasthan will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST When will the SRH vs RR match start?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will start at 3:30 pm IST on Sunday.

02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST Where is SRH vs RR match?

SRH vs RR will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST Probable teams for SRH

The Sunrisers may choose to open their innings with Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma. Their middle-order is expected to be comprised of Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, and wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips. All-rounders for the team will likely be Washington Sundar and Abdul Samad. The Sunrisers' bowling attack is predicted to consist of Umran Malik, T Natarajan, captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Adil Rashid.

02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST Probable teams for RR

Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to open for the Royals. The middle order will be made up of Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson as captain and wicketkeeper, and Shimron Hetmyer. Meanwhile, the all-rounder positions are likely to be filled by Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Jason Holder. The bowling attack for the Royals will feature Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, and Kuldeep Sen.

