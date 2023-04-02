02 Apr 2023, 04:30 PM IST
Jaiswal completes half-century, RR score 135/1 in 12 overs
Rajasthan Royals score 135/1 in 12 overs.
RR batting:
Yashasvi Jaiswal* 50(34)
Sanju Samson* 30(15)
Jos Buttler 54(22)
Yet to bat:
Devdutt Padikkal,
Riyan Parag,
Shimron Hetmyer,
Jason Holder,
Ravichandran Ashwin,
Trent Boult,
KM Asif,
Yuzvendra Chahal
SRH bowling:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/23 (2)
Fazalhaq Farooqi 1/26 (2)
Washington Sundar 0/22 (2)
T Natarajan 0/17 (1)
Adil Rashid 0/23 (3)
Umran Malik 0/24 (2)
Current RR: 11.25
02 Apr 2023, 04:26 PM IST
Rajasthan Royal score 132/1 in 11 overs
RR score 132/1 in 11 overs.
RR batting:
Yashasvi Jaiswal* 48(30
Sanju Samson* 29(14)
Jos Buttler 54(22)
Yet to bat:
Devdutt Padikkal,
Riyan Parag,
Shimron Hetmyer,
Jason Holder,
Ravichandran Ashwin,
Trent Boult,
KM Asif,
Yuzvendra Chahal
SRH bowling:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/23 (2)
Fazalhaq Farooqi 1/26 (2)
Washington Sundar 0/19 (1)
T Natarajan 0/17 (1)
Adil Rashid 0/23 (3)
Umran Malik 0/24 (2)
Current RR: 12.00
02 Apr 2023, 04:22 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals score 122/1 in 10 overs.
RR score 122/1 in 10 overs.
RR batting:
Yashasvi Jaiswal* 46(26)
Sanju Samson* 21(11)
Jos Buttler 54(22)
Yet to bat:
Devdutt Padikkal,
Riyan Parag,
Shimron Hetmyer,
Jason Holder,
Ravichandran Ashwin,
Trent Boult,
KM Asif,
Yuzvendra Chahal
SRH bowling:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/23 (2)
Fazalhaq Farooqi 1/26 (2)
Washington Sundar 0/19 (1)
T Natarajan 0/17 (1)
Adil Rashid 0/13 (2)
Umran Malik 0/24 (2)
Current RR: 12.20
02 Apr 2023, 04:18 PM IST
RR score 110/1 in 9 overs.
RR score 110/1 in 9 overs.
RR batting:
Yashasvi Jaiswal* 41(23)
Sanju Samson* 14(9)
Jos Buttler 54(22)
Yet to bat:
Devdutt Padikkal,
Riyan Parag,
Shimron Hetmyer,
Jason Holder,
Ravichandran Ashwin,
Trent Boult,
KM Asif,
Yuzvendra Chahal
SRH bowling:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/23 (2)
Fazalhaq Farooqi 1/26 (2)
Washington Sundar 0/19 (1)
T Natarajan 0/17 (1)
Adil Rashid 0/13 (2)
Umran Malik 0/2 (1)
Current RR: 12.22
02 Apr 2023, 04:14 PM IST
RR completes 100-runs mark in 8 overs
RR score 105/1 in 8 overs.
RR batting:
Yashasvi Jaiswal* 39(20)
Sanju Samson* 11(6)
Jos Buttler 54(22)
Yet to bat:
Devdutt Padikkal,
Riyan Parag,
Shimron Hetmyer,
Jason Holder,
Ravichandran Ashwin,
Trent Boult,
KM Asif,
Yuzvendra Chahal
SRH bowling:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/23 (2)
Fazalhaq Farooqi 1/26 (2)
Washington Sundar 0/19 (1)
T Natarajan 0/17 (1)
Adil Rashid 0/8 (1)
Umran Malik 0/2 (1)
Current RR: 13.12
02 Apr 2023, 04:09 PM IST
RR score 93/1 in 7 overs.
RR score 93/1 in 7 overs.
RR batting:
Yashasvi Jaiswal* 37(18)
Sanju Samson* 0(1)
Jos Buttler 54(22)
Yet to bat:
Devdutt Padikkal,
Riyan Parag,
Shimron Hetmyer,
Jason Holder,
Ravichandran Ashwin,
Trent Boult,
KM Asif,
Yuzvendra Chahal
SRH bowling:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/23 (2)
Fazalhaq Farooqi 1/26 (2)
Washington Sundar 0/19 (1)
T Natarajan 0/17 (1)
Adil Rashid 0/8 (1)
Current RR: 13.28
02 Apr 2023, 04:05 PM IST
Farooqi dismisses Buttler, RR score 85/1 in 6 overs
Farooqi dismisses Buttler, RR score 85/1 in 6 overs
RR batting:
Yashasvi Jaiswal* 30(13)
Sanju Samson* 0(0)
Jos Buttler 54(22)
SRH bowling:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/23 (2)
Fazalhaq Farooqi 1/26 (2)
Washington Sundar 0/19 (1)
T Natarajan 0/17 (1)
Current RR: 14.16
02 Apr 2023, 03:52 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals score 56/0 runs in 4 overs
Rajasthan Royals score 56/0 runs in 4 overs
RR batting:
Jos Buttler* 25(11)
Yashasvi Jaiswal* 30(13)
SRH bowling:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/23 (2)
Fazalhaq Farooqi 0/14 (1)
Washington Sundar 0/19 (1)
CRR: 14.00
02 Apr 2023, 03:42 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals score 20/0 runs in 2 overs
Rajasthan Royals score 20/0 runs in 2 overs
RR batting:
Jos Buttler* 3(4)
Yashasvi Jaiswal* 16(7)
SRH bowling:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/6 (1)
Fazalhaq Farooqi 0/14 (1)
CRR: 10.00
02 Apr 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals score 6/0 runs in first over
Rajasthan Royals score 6/0 runs in first over
RR batting:
Jos Buttler* 0(1)
Yashasvi Jaiswal 5(3)
SRH bowling:
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 0/6 (1)
CRR: 6.00
02 Apr 2023, 03:22 PM IST
Playing XIs announced
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI:
Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips(w), Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Rajasthan Royals Playing XI:
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal
02 Apr 2023, 03:21 PM IST
Bhuvneshwar wins toss, Hyderabad will bowl
Bhuvneshwar wins toss, Hyderabad will bowl
02 Apr 2023, 03:03 PM IST
Pitch report
According to Sanjay Manjrekar, the pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium wears a dry look with a tinge of green, so while there will not be immediate assist for spinner, it might just open up in the second innings. Teams have a better record chasing at this venue, with an average score of 190.
02 Apr 2023, 02:41 PM IST
Match Day in Hyderabad
02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Sunrisers have limited overseas options
In the absence of three South African players, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Gerald Coetzee, who will join the team on April 3, Sunrisers Hyderabad will have only five overseas players to choose from. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead the team in place of Aiden Markram.
02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Prasidh Krishna out of IPL 2023
There is news from the Rajasthan Royals camp that Sandeep Sharma has replaced Prasidh Krishna for the entire season. However, the team is facing doubts regarding the start of Obed McCoy due to an injury.
02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Live streaming details
The IPL 2023 match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, will be streaming on Jio Cinema.
02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST
How to watch it on TV
The IPL match between Hyderabad and Rajasthan will be broadcast on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST
When will the SRH vs RR match start?
The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals will start at 3:30 pm IST on Sunday.
02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Where is SRH vs RR match?
SRH vs RR will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.
02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Probable teams for SRH
The Sunrisers may choose to open their innings with Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma. Their middle-order is expected to be comprised of Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, and wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips. All-rounders for the team will likely be Washington Sundar and Abdul Samad. The Sunrisers' bowling attack is predicted to consist of Umran Malik, T Natarajan, captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Adil Rashid.
02 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST
Probable teams for RR
Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal are expected to open for the Royals. The middle order will be made up of Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson as captain and wicketkeeper, and Shimron Hetmyer. Meanwhile, the all-rounder positions are likely to be filled by Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Jason Holder. The bowling attack for the Royals will feature Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, and Kuldeep Sen.