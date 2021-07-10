The administration of Sri Krishna mutt in Udupi, 55 kms from here, has decided to open the temple for devotees from Sunday. They can have darshan of the deity.

Though the temples in other parts of Karnataka were permitted to open a week ago, the mutt decided to wait till now.

In a press statement, the mutt said the devotees should wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The temple is being opened after three months due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.