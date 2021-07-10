Sri Krishna mutt in Udupi to open for devotees

Sri Krishna mutt in Udupi to open for devotees1 min read . 10 Jul 2021
- The temple is being opened after three months due to the Covid-induced lockdown
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The administration of Sri Krishna mutt in Udupi, 55 kms from here, has decided to open the temple for devotees from Sunday. They can have darshan of the deity.
The administration of Sri Krishna mutt in Udupi, 55 kms from here, has decided to open the temple for devotees from Sunday. They can have darshan of the deity.
Though the temples in other parts of Karnataka were permitted to open a week ago, the mutt decided to wait till now.
Though the temples in other parts of Karnataka were permitted to open a week ago, the mutt decided to wait till now.
In a press statement, the mutt said the devotees should wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The temple is being opened after three months due to the Covid-induced lockdown.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!