Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Sri Krishna mutt in Udupi to open for devotees

Sri Krishna mutt in Udupi to open for devotees

Premium
Sri Krishna mutt in Udupi
1 min read . 10 Jul 2021 PTI

  • The temple is being opened after three months due to the Covid-induced lockdown

The administration of Sri Krishna mutt in Udupi, 55 kms from here, has decided to open the temple for devotees from Sunday. They can have darshan of the deity.

The administration of Sri Krishna mutt in Udupi, 55 kms from here, has decided to open the temple for devotees from Sunday. They can have darshan of the deity.

Though the temples in other parts of Karnataka were permitted to open a week ago, the mutt decided to wait till now.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Though the temples in other parts of Karnataka were permitted to open a week ago, the mutt decided to wait till now.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

In a press statement, the mutt said the devotees should wear a mask and maintain social distancing. The temple is being opened after three months due to the Covid-induced lockdown.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!