Sri Lanka has temporarily waived prior Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) approval for Indian travellers due to maintenance of its ETA system. Hence, Indian travellers can now visit the island nation without obtaining ETA approval until further notice.
Mahishini Colonné, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, informed in a post, Important travel update for Indian travellers to Sri Lanka Due to temporary maintenance of Sri Lanka’s ETA system, Indian travellers may travel to Sri Lanka without prior ETA approval, until further notice.
“We regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding,” she added
The temporary relaxation is intended to ease travel disruptions while the system undergoes maintenance.
Sri Lanka, earlier this year, announced launching a six-country tourism promotion campaign to nearly double arrivals during its peak winter season and earn $4.2 billion.
The largely digital promotions will focus on key source markets Australia, China, Germany, the UK, Russia and India ahead of Sri Lanka launching a long-delayed global promotion campaign in April 2027, said Roshan Ranasinghe, deputy minister of tourism, as reported by Reuters.
"Tourism is crucial for our economy. After the delay of nearly a decade this global campaign is to take Sri Lanka to the world, to crucial markets, and to give a realistic idea of what is available in Sri Lanka," he told reporters at a briefing in Colombo.
Tourism is the third-largest foreign exchange earner in the country of 22 million, famed for its pristine beaches, ancient temples and aromatic tea. Sri Lanka recorded 1.3 million arrivals in the first seven months of this year after experiencing about a 20% decline in March and April due to the Gulf crisis. Tourism earnings were $1.5 billion at the end of July, latest government data showed.
The island subsequently revised its initial target of 3 million arrivals to 2.7 million and is expecting $4.2 billion in revenue. Sri Lanka earned $3.2 billion from tourism in 2025.
Sri Lanka, which imports all its fuel, has struggled with soaring energy costs from the Iran war, which have increased prices by about 35% since March, prompting fuel rationing and the declaration of Wednesdays as public holidays.
Tourism dollars are also crucial for the island to boost its foreign exchange reserves, which stood at $6.6 billion at the end of last month. The Central Bank of Sri Lanka raised its key policy rate by 100 basis points to 8.75% in May, partly to reduce pressure on the rupee.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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