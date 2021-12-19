Sri Lanka arrests 55 Tamil Nadu fishermen; Stalin urges Centre to act

As many as 55 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested and 8 boats seized by Sri Lankan Naval personnel on Sunday following which Chief Minister M K Stalin took up the matter with the Centre to secure their release and all the 73 boats captured so far by the neighbouring country. Stalin spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over phone and requested him to take immediate steps to get the over 50 fishermen and their 8 boats released from Sri Lanka.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}