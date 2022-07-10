The statement comes as the opposition political parties in Sri Lanka are huddling to agree on a new government a day after the country’s president and prime minister offered to resign
As neighbouring Sri Lanka deals with an unprecedented economic collapse and resulting widespread protests, the Indian government has stated that it stands with the people of the island nation.
"We are aware of the many challenges that Sri Lanka and its people have been facing, and we have stood with the Sri Lankan people as they have tried to overcome this difficult period," said ministry of external affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a statement on Sunday.
"India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realise their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values, established institutions and constitutional framework," he added.
Bagchi also referred to India's financial aid to help the island country deal with its severe economic crisis.
"In pursuance of the central place that Sri Lanka occupies in our Neighbourhood First policy, India has extended this year itself an unprecedented support of over USD 3.8 billion for ameliorating the serious economic situation in Sri Lanka," he said.
Earlier in the day, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said that India has always been supportive of Sri Lanka.
Jaishankar also said that India was trying to help the neighbouring country through its economic crisis.
The statement comes as the opposition political parties in Sri Lanka are huddling to agree on a new government a day after the country’s president and prime minister offered to resign.
Ranjith Madduma Bandara, a top official in main opposition party United People's Force, said that separate discussions were held with other parties and lawmakers who broke away from Rajapaksa's ruling coalition and more meetings are planned.
Another opposition lawmaker, MA Sumanthiran, said earlier that all opposition parties combined could easily muster the 113 members needed to show a majority in Parliament, at which point they will request Rajapaksa to install the new government and then resign.
