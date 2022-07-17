The Centre has called another all-party meeting under EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the current crisis in Sri Lanka. The meeting is going to be held on July 19, said Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi.

The Government has called another all-party meeting under EAM Dr S Jaishankar and FM Sitharaman on the current crisis in Sri Lanka, to be held on Tuesday (19th July): Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi pic.twitter.com/Og8K1dxkOd — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2022

On July 17, the Congress expressed its extreme disapproval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence from the all-party conference called by the administration in advance of the Monsoon session of Parliament. The absence of the prime minister at the meeting was questioned by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Also Read: Why Sri Lanka's economy collapsed and what's next

"All Party Meeting to discuss forthcoming session of Parliament has just begun and the Prime Minister as usual is absent," he said on Twitter.

"Isn’t this ‘unparliamentary’," Ramesh asked.

Also Read: Sri Lanka doctors warn - Don't fall ill, no medicines

The administration called a meeting of party leaders in the Parliament House annex to discuss the topics to be covered during the Monsoon session and to enlist their support for the efficient running of both houses of Parliament.

Rajnath Singh, the minister of defence, presided over the meeting, which also included Prahlad Joshi, the minister of parliamentary affairs, and Piyush Goyal, the leader of the house in the Rajya Sabha. Parliament's Monsoon session will start on July 18 and end on August 12.

The prime minister never attended all-party meeting before 2014 when Congress was in power, said Pralhad Joshi on the criticism over absence of PM Modi at meet.

The protest movement in Sri Lanka entered its 100th day on Sunday. Having removed one president from office, it is now focusing on his replacement as the nation's economic crisis worsens. Last weekend, before protesters broke into his palace, Gotabaya Rajapaksa left and announced his resignation as president on Thursday.

Due to his poor administration, Sri Lanka's 22 million citizens have been forced to deal with food, fuel, and medical shortages since late last year. People from across Sri Lanka's frequently insurmountable ethnic boundaries participated in the Rajapaksa removal effort, which was primarily organised through posts on Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

Minority Muslims and Tamils banded together with the majority Sinhalese to seek the overthrow of the once-powerful Rajapaksa clan due to economic problems. Tens of thousands of people camped out in front of Rajapaksa's office on April 9 as part of a two-day protest; this was a significantly higher turnout than the organisers had anticipated, so they decided to continue.