Sri Lanka crisis: Centre calls another all-party meeting2 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2022, 02:54 PM IST
The Centre has called another all-party meeting on the current crisis in Sri Lanka.
The Centre has called another all-party meeting under EAM Dr S Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the current crisis in Sri Lanka. The meeting is going to be held on July 19, said Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi.