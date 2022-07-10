Sri Lanka Crisis: Missing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa orders gas distribution

The people in the island country have been blocking roads in recent months in a desperate bid to force the government to address the issue of acute gas shortages.
A day after the protesters overran both his office and the official residence, embattled Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa ordered officials to ensure the smooth distribution of cooking gas after the fuel-starved country received 3,700 metric tonnes of LP gas, his office said on 10 July.
According to Sri Lankan media, President Rajapaksa has instructed the officers to carry out the unloading and distribution of gas as the first ship arrives at Kerawalapitiya this afternoon. A second ship carrying 3,740 metric tonnes of gas is due on 11 July and a third carrying 3,200 metric tonnes of gas will arrive on 15 July.
Meanwhile, a large gathering of protesters continue to occupy the president and prime minister's iconic administrative buildings which also function as official residences. No major breaches of security reported on Sunday, the police said.
Earlier on 9 July, a mob stormed the presidential House, but President Rajapaksa was not present there, as he was moved to a secret location by the army.
Sri Lanka is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil and crippled by an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has left it struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, and other essentials. The country's total foreign debt stands at $51 billion.
