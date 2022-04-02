This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As the country is facing unprecedented economic crisis, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government has issued an extraordinary gazette to declare a 36-hour public emergency in island nation
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka has denied reports of the country dispatching its soldiers to the neighbouring country facing severe economic crisis, terming them 'completely baseless'.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka has denied reports of the country dispatching its soldiers to the neighbouring country facing severe economic crisis, terming them 'completely baseless'.
"High Commission strongly denies blatantly false and completely baseless reports in a section of media that India is dispatching its soldiers to Sri Lanka," a statement by the mission read.
"High Commission strongly denies blatantly false and completely baseless reports in a section of media that India is dispatching its soldiers to Sri Lanka," a statement by the mission read.
"The High Commission also condemns such irresponsible reporting and expects the concerned to desist from spreading rumours," it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The High Commission also condemns such irresponsible reporting and expects the concerned to desist from spreading rumours," it added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The country facing unprecedented inflation is in deep economic crisis, forcing the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government to issue an extraordinary gazette to declare a public emergency in the island nation.
The country facing unprecedented inflation is in deep economic crisis, forcing the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa-led government to issue an extraordinary gazette to declare a public emergency in the island nation.
Local media reports say the prevailing situation in the country has prompted the government to take such an action as it was necessary to ensure safety of public at large and to maintain public order.
Local media reports say the prevailing situation in the country has prompted the government to take such an action as it was necessary to ensure safety of public at large and to maintain public order.
India today delivered 40,000 MT of diesel to Sri Lanka to help ease the power crisis in the island country, which is witnessing acute power cuts.
India today delivered 40,000 MT of diesel to Sri Lanka to help ease the power crisis in the island country, which is witnessing acute power cuts.
India has extended US 500 million oil line of credit to Sri Lanka. Today's supply was the 4th such consignment to the inflation-hit country. In the past 50 days, India's total fuel supply to Sri Lanka stands at 200,000 MT.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
India has extended US 500 million oil line of credit to Sri Lanka. Today's supply was the 4th such consignment to the inflation-hit country. In the past 50 days, India's total fuel supply to Sri Lanka stands at 200,000 MT.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"More fuel supplies delivered by #India to #SriLanka! A consignment of 40,000 MT of diesel under #Indian assistance through Line of Credit of $500 mn was handed over by High Commissioner to Hon'ble Energy Minister Gamini Lokuge in #Colombo today," tweeted the Indian embassy in Colombo.
"More fuel supplies delivered by #India to #SriLanka! A consignment of 40,000 MT of diesel under #Indian assistance through Line of Credit of $500 mn was handed over by High Commissioner to Hon'ble Energy Minister Gamini Lokuge in #Colombo today," tweeted the Indian embassy in Colombo.
"This is the fourth consignment under the LoC. Fuel delivered from #IndianWells to people of #SriLanka in last 50 days is about 2,00,000T," it added.
"This is the fourth consignment under the LoC. Fuel delivered from #IndianWells to people of #SriLanka in last 50 days is about 2,00,000T," it added.
Sri Lanka declares 36-hour curfew:-
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sri Lanka declares 36-hour curfew:-
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Sri Lanka declared a 36-hour nationwide curfew Saturday and deployed troops backed with sweeping new powers under a state of emergency to quell protests against the president, his relatives and even his most trusted shaman.
Sri Lanka declared a 36-hour nationwide curfew Saturday and deployed troops backed with sweeping new powers under a state of emergency to quell protests against the president, his relatives and even his most trusted shaman.
The lockdown will go into effect at dusk Saturday and be lifted on Monday morning, police said -- a period that covers planned mass anti-government protests against worsening shortages of fuel, food and medicines, reports AFP.
The lockdown will go into effect at dusk Saturday and be lifted on Monday morning, police said -- a period that covers planned mass anti-government protests against worsening shortages of fuel, food and medicines, reports AFP.
With inputs from AFP and ANI
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With inputs from AFP and ANI
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!