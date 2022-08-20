Sri Lanka expects 10 lakh tourists in 2022, especially from India

Throwing light upon the upcoming ventures of Sri Lanka in India, he told about his country's plan to work with a few ashrams in India to promote tourism. "We are trying to bring in a big crowd at once — about 2,000 pilgrims — to Jaffna airport, and from there starting by road. We are looking at exploring these new avenues. We also have a lot of wellness, yoga, meditation, and Ayurvedic medicines. There are a lot of values that India and Sri Lanka share," the minister said.