Sri Lanka PM Harini Amarasuriya arrives in India for a three-day visit today. What's on the agenda?

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya has arrived in New Delhi for a three-day visit today, marking her first trip to India since assuming the top office.

Amarasuriya will meet Indian political leaders to discuss bilateral issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. Her visit to India comes over six months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to the island nation.

The Sri Lankan PM wrapped up her three-day visit to China on Tuesday.

‘My first official visit to India’ “This will be my first official visit to India as Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. India and Sri Lanka, as you know, are bound together by history, culture and shared values. Our relationship is one of great depth and importance and I look forward to using this opportunity to strenthen our cooperation in every sphere, such as trade, investment, education, development and beyond,” Amarasuriya said ahead of his India visit.

Hindu College Alumna The Sri Lankan Prime Minister, an alumna of Hindu College at the University of Delhi, will also visit her alma mater.

The Sri Lankan Prime Minister's visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Sri Lanka, advancing the deep and multifaceted bilateral ties, the MEA said in a statement.

"It will further strengthen the bonds of friendship, reinforced by India's 'MAHASAGAR Vision' and its 'Neighbourhood First' policy," it said.

Modi announced the vision MAHASAGAR or "Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions" for India's engagement with the Global South during his visit to Mauritius in March.

IIT, Delhi, NITI Aayog Visit The Sri Lankan prime minister will also deliver a keynote address at the 'NDTV World Summit'.

Amarasuriya, who is also the Education Minister of Sri Lanka, will visit the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and NITI Aayog to explore avenues of collaboration in the domains of education and technology, according to the MEA.

In addition, she will participate in a business event to strengthen commercial linkages between the countries, the MEA said.

