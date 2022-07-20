Sri Lanka Presidential polls: India denies reports of political influence

Sri Lanka Presidential polls: India denies reports of political influence1 min read . 01:24 PM IST
Sri Lanka Presidential polls: Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as the new President following a vote in Sri Lankan Parliament. He received 134 votes.
India has categorically denied reports that New Delhi is making efforts at the political level to influence leaders in Sri Lanka regarding elections in the Parliament for the post of the Sri Lankan President.
"We have seen baseless and purely speculative media reports about efforts at the political level from India to influence political leaders in Sri Lanka regarding elections in the Sri Lankan Parliament to the post of the President of Sri Lanka," the Indian High Commission tweeted.
India also reiterated that it supports the realization of aspirations of the people of Sri Lanka in accordance with democratic means and values.
"We categorically deny these media reports as completely false. They are clearly a figment of someone's imagination. It is reiterated that India supports the realization of aspirations of the people of Sri Lanka in accordance with democratic means and values, established institutions as well as constitutional provisions, and doesn't interfere in internal affairs and democratic processes of another country," it added.
Meanwhile, Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as the new President following a vote in Sri Lankan Parliament. He received 134 votes.
SLPP parliamentarian Dullas Alahaperuma received 82 votes while National People's Power (NPP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake received three votes.
Earlier, Wickremesinghe was appointed as the new president of Sri Lanka after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled abroad after his palace was stormed by angry protesters amid the unprecedented economic crisis.
