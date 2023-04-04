Sri Lanka seeks India's help with policy reforms, governance2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 10:18 AM IST
Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe admired the way India has managed socioeconomic development and has ensured high economic growth.
Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe has sought India's help in establishing policy reforms, governance, capacity building, digitalization, and public service delivery, an official statement issued by India's Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said.
