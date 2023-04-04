Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe has sought India's help in establishing policy reforms, governance, capacity building, digitalization, and public service delivery, an official statement issued by India's Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said.

The Indian delegation led by the Director General of the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Bharat Lal met Sri Lanka's President on Saturday in the island country and discussed topics like policy reforms, good governance, digitalization, capacity building and training, institution building, and assured public service delivery.

President admired the way India has managed socioeconomic development and has ensured high economic growth, according to the news agency ANI.

During the meeting, President Wickremesinghe shared his vision for Sri Lanka, a strategy to address the recent economic challenges and put the country on the path of high economic growth.

He also urged the NCGG to help in establishing a University of Governance and Public Policy in Sri Lanka, the statement read.

NCGG director general lauded PM Narendra Modi's crisis management skills during the 2001 riots as Gujarat Chief Minister.

"Upon assuming the role of Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 amid a slew of crises and negative economic growth, was able to put the state on the path of high economic growth and sustained prosperity through his vision, strategy, and progressive policies. Consequently, Gujarat has experienced double-digit economic growth over the past two decades."

“Thereafter, since 2014, as Prime Minister, he has introduced a new culture of citizen-centric policies and good governance, and as a result, India is witnessing high economic growth, assured public service delivery and fast improving quality of life of its citizens," he added as quoted by ANI.

Sri Lanka is keen to learn the policy-driven governance model of India and the massive use of digital technology in the planning, execution, and monitoring of various programmes and projects.

"During a series of meetings set up by the President's office, top civil servants expressed their appreciation for the sustained assistance that India has provided to Sri Lanka during its recent unprecedented economic crisis. DG spoke about the Prime Minister's mantra of 'neighbourhood first' and highlighted the special relationship India-Sri Lanka have," the statement added.

(With ANI inputs)