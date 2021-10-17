This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sri Lankan fishermen stage protest boat rally against alleged poaching by Indians
1 min read.03:22 PM ISTPTI
The protest was launched days after the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 23 Indian fishermen and seized two trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country’s territorial waters
Sri Lankan fishermen on Sunday launched a protest boat rally in the northern seas to demand actions to stop the alleged poaching incidents by Indian fishermen in the country’s territorial waters.
The protest was launched days after the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 23 Indian fishermen and seized two trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country’s territorial waters off the coast of Vettilaikeni in the northern province’s Point Pedro area, about 380 kms from here.
The Navy further said it will continue to carry out regular patrols in Sri Lankan waters adhering to Covid-19 protocols to prevent illegal fishing practices and other illegal acts by foreign fishermen, with a view to protect the fishery resources claimed by Sri Lanka and secure the livelihood of local fishermen.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
