Sri Lankan leader urges PM Modi to help the nation to ‘maximum possible extent’

Sajith Premadasa, LoP in Sri Lanka gives a message and urged to Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Please try and help Sri Lanka to the maximum possible extent. This is our motherland, we need to save our motherland'
Sri Lanka is facing a foreign exchange shortage, which has, incidentally, affected its capacity to import food and fuel, leading to the power cuts in the country. The shortage of essential goods forced Sri Lanka to seek assistance from friendly countries.
Sajith Premadasa, LoP in Sri Lanka gives a message and urged to Prime Minister Narendra Modi "Please try and help Sri Lanka to the maximum possible extent. This is our motherland, we need to save our motherland."
“I can tell you, I myself and we all have been ready ever since we entered social service and political service. We are ready for any eventuality," said Sajith Premadasa, LoP in Sri Lanka, in Colombo, when asked if the country is ready for elections.
Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, the Opposition leader said, "The melodrama is being enacted to fool the people of the country. There's no genuine effort to bring sanity to our society and relief to the people. It's an exercise to fool the people."
"The whole country is calling for wholesale change. What we ask for is a pathbreaking wholesale change that brings relief to the country, not relief to politicians. We don't want a game of musical chairs where politicians exchange their positions," he added.
On Sunday, 26-member Sri Lankan Cabinet Ministers submitted resignations amid rising public anger against the government over the economic crisis.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Monday invited all political parties to join a unity Cabinet as part of the government’s bid to tackle the raging public anger against the ongoing hardships caused by the island nation’s worst economic crisis.
According to an official statement, “President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has invited all political parties to find solutions for the national crisis that has emerged".