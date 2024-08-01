Business News
/ Sri Lankan navy ship collides with Indian fishing boat near Katchatheevu Island, 1 fisherman dead
Sri Lankan navy ship collides with Indian fishing boat near Katchatheevu Island, 1 fisherman dead
01 Aug 2024, 12:19 PM IST
1 dead in collision between Sri Lankan naval vessel and Indian fishing boat near Katchatheevu Island.
