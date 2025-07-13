Sri Lankan Navy apprehends 7 Indian fishermen for allegedly crossing maritime border

Seven Indian fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday morning for allegedly fishing across the maritime border between the two countries, the Rameswaram Fishermen Association said.

As per the association, at around 5 am, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended the crew of the fishing boat 'IND-TN-10-MM-746', belonging to V Isaac Paul of Rameswaram's Thangachimadam, on the charges of crossing the international maritime boundary, ANI reported.

According to Rameswaram Fishermen Association, a total of 456 fishing boats had ventured into the sea on Saturday after obtaining permits from the Rameswaram fishing port.

The arrested fishermen, identified as P Tuthar (40) of Thangachimadam Raja Nagar, P Edison (51) of Thangachimadam Walasai Street, Shanmugam (50) of Rameswaram TSM Nagar, Sakthivel (47), Jagadish (48), Dalvin Raj (46), and Anbazhagan of Manthope, were taken to Kankesanthurai port in Sri Lanka for investigation.

Earlier this month, four fishermen from Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district safely returned home after being rescued by the Sri Lankan Navy when their boat capsized at mid-sea. Although no formal charges were filed against them, the fishermen were held in custody for several days before being taken to Colombo.

Fisheries Department officials received the fishermen in Chennai and arranged for their transport back to Rameswaram via a private vehicle.

The fishermen expressed their gratitude to the Sri Lankan Navy for saving their lives and ensuring their safe return.