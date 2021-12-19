NEW DELHI : The Sri Lankan Navy on Sunday said it has detained 43 Indian fishermen and seized their boats for allegedly fishing in the territorial waters of the island nation.

The Navy said the Indian fishermen were detained in seas Southeast of the Delft Island in Jaffna on Saturday.

"A special operation conducted by the Navy in seas Southeast of the Delft Island, Jaffna on the night of 18th December 2021, led to the seizure of 6 Indian fishing trawlers poaching in Sri Lankan waters, with 43 Indian fishermen aboard," the Sri Lankan Navy said in a statement.

The Sri Lankan Navy further said the arrests were made by the Fast Attack Craft of the 04th Fast Attack Craft Flotilla (4 FAF) attached to the Northern Naval Command. The operation was carried out while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols, the Navy added.

The Navy said it has conducted Rapid Antigen Tests of the apprehended Indian fishermen and now arrangements are being made to hand them over to relevant authorities for legal action.

