Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived in Delhi on Sunday for his three-day State-visit to India, his first overseas visit after assuming office.

"Warm and special welcome! President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of Sri Lanka was warmly received by MoS Dr L Murugan as he arrived in New Delhi. This is President Disanayaka’s first bilateral visit to India since he assumed Presidency. An opportunity to further deepen India-Sri Lanka ties and add momentum to the people-centric partnership," said Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X.

During his visit, Dissanayake will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

Apart from his meetings with India's political leadership, Dissanayaka will attend a business event in Delhi to promote investment and commercial linkages between India and Sri Lanka. He is also scheduled to visit Bodh Gaya, a statement from MEA said.