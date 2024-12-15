Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrives in India for first overseas visit after assuming office
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrives in India for first overseas visit after assuming office

  • Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived in Delhi on Sunday for his first overseas visit after assuming office.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrives in India.

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived in Delhi on Sunday for his three-day State-visit to India, his first overseas visit after assuming office.

"Warm and special welcome! President Anura Kumara Dissanayake of Sri Lanka was warmly received by MoS Dr L Murugan as he arrived in New Delhi. This is President Disanayaka’s first bilateral visit to India since he assumed Presidency. An opportunity to further deepen India-Sri Lanka ties and add momentum to the people-centric partnership," said Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on X.

During his visit, Dissanayake will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

Apart from his meetings with India's political leadership, Dissanayaka will attend a business event in Delhi to promote investment and commercial linkages between India and Sri Lanka. He is also scheduled to visit Bodh Gaya, a statement from MEA said.

The invitation to visit New Delhi was extended by the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who visited Colombo less than a fortnight after Dissanayake's victory and was the first foreign dignitary to visit the island nation since the National People’s Power (NPP) government came to power.

