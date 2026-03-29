Sri Lankan prez Dissanayake ‘grateful’, thanks PM Modi for India's 38000 MT oil shipment amid West Asia conflict

Sri Lanka's President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending an oil shipment to ease the fuel supply disruptions in the Island nation caused by the West Asia conflict. He also thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for his support.
"Spoke with PM @narendramodi a few days ago about the fuel supply disruptions Sri Lanka is facing due to the Middle East conflict. Grateful for India's swift support. 38,000 MT of fuel arrived in Colombo yesterday," Dissanayake posted on social media.
A shipment of 38,000 MT of fuel, comprising 20,000 MT of diesel and 18,000 MT of petrol, arrived in Colombo on Saturday, as an emergency support through the local operation of Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Lanka IOC (LIOC), reported news wire PTI.
The LIOC had requested rescue supplies from India after encountering problems in securing fuel from their Middle Eastern and Singapore suppliers.
The developments come amid the ongoing Israel-US-Iran war which is now a month-old. Iran launched a wave of retaliatory strikes after US, Israel jointly attacked the Islamic Republic on Saturday, 28 February. Explosions were reported across Dubai, Abu Dhabi – among other key Middle East hubs – which are also home to US military bases.
Amid fears of a broader escalation in the region, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis on Saturday joined the war, claiming two missile strikes against Israel a day after it threatened to join Tehran in its fight against the US and Israel.
While Sunday, 29 March, was initially slated to be the deadline for Donald Trump's ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, the US President on Thursday announced that he had extended the deadline by 10 days to 6 April, citing productive talks.
Besides thanking PM Modi, the Sri Lankan President also thanked EAM for his support.
"My thanks also to EAM @DrSJaishankar for his close coordination", he said.
Earlier, Sri Lanka also held talks with Jaishankar to seek assistance on energy sustainability in view of the volatile situation in West Asia.
Since 15 March, Sri Lanka has imposed a quota for fuel to avoid long queues formed by hoarders.
Several who had hoarded fuel were charged in courts in different parts of the island nation.
The energy ministry had confirmed the availability of fuel until the end of May.
(with inputs from PTI)