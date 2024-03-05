News
Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan could be completed by June: Officials
Summary
- While creditors such as India have discussed taking haircuts, China favours extending tenures of loans apart from reducing existing interest rates.
New Delhi: The plan to restructure Sri Lanka’s debt could be completed by June, two people aware of the matter said, as the island-nation prepared to reach an agreement with its creditors in the coming months.
