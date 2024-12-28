Srinagar Airport on Saturday cancelled all flights because of poor weather conditions amid heavy snowfall.

In a post on X, Srinagar airport said, “Due to bad weather conditions, all flights at Srinagar Airport have been cancelled. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for updates. We regret the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.”

Moderate to heavy snowfall has been recorded across Kashmir since Friday, marking the season's first snowfall in Srinagar city and other plain areas of the valley.

In southern Kashmir, heavy to very heavy snowfall was observed in the plains, while central Kashmir's plains saw moderate snowfall. North Kashmir's plains experienced light to moderate snowfall.

Srinagar received around eight inches of snow, with neighbouring Ganderbal recording approximately seven inches. Sonamarg, a popular tourist destination, also saw about eight inches of snow, according to officials.