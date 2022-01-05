Srinagar Airport cancels eight flights due to snowfall. Details here

"Poor visibility due to light snow prevails at our airport. Following flights have been canceled till now:- Indigo 137 to Delhi, indigo 6738 to Jammu, Indigo 2015 to Delhi, Indigo 2364 to Delhi, GoFirst 358 to Delhi, GoFirst 193 to Delhi, GoFirst 267 to Delhi and Vistara 611 to Jammu," Srinagar Airport tweeted.