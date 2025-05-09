Pakistani drone attack on Srinagar airport foiled; 3 injured in Ferozepur

Pakistan's attempt to attack Srinagar airport using drones were thwarted on Friday amid the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Officials said that countermeasures have been activated, reported PTI.

The development comes a day after India thwarted attempts by the Pakistan military to attack Indian military installations.

Pakistani drones were sighted in several areas including Jammu, Samba and Pathankot and Indian military was engaging them.

Mosque loudspeakers were used in Srinagar to convey to locals to switch off their lights as a precautionary measure.

As many parts of the Union Territory plunged into darkness, Blasts were heard and sirens sounded in Srinagar, Jammu region and south Kashmir.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said in a post on X, "Intermittent sounds of blasts, probably heavy artillery, can now be heard from where I am."

He also posted a picture of the city in darkness, captioning the post as, "Blackout in Jammu now. Sirens can be heard across the city."

He said in another post, “It's my earnest appeal to everyone in and around Jammu please stay off the streets, stay at home or at the nearest place you can comfortably stay at for the next few hours. Ignore rumours, don't spread unsubstantiated or unverified stories and we will get through this together.”

Also Read | India abstains from IMF vote, cites terror funding risks in new loan to Pakistan

Three people injured in Ferozpur Meanwhile, three people were injured in a Pakistani drone attack in Punjab's Ferozepur

"We received information about three people being injured. They have burn injuries. Doctors will treat them. Most of the drones have been neutralised by the army," reported ANI quoting Ferozepur police officer Bhupinder Singh Sidhu. Advertisement

Also Read | Explosions heard in THESE Indian cities as Pakistan launches fresh attack

Army on May 8 attack According to the army, on the intervening night of May 8 and 9, Pakistan launched between 300 and 400 Turkish drones across 36 locations from Leh to Sir Creek in its failed attempt to target Indian military installations on Thursday night and also accused that country of using its civilian planes as a “shield” for its aerial attacks endangering the flights.