Srinagar airport: Flight operations resume after 4 days

Srinagar airport: Flight operations resume after 4 days1 min read . Updated: 07 Jan 2021, 10:20 AM IST
- The first flight landed at Srinagar airport early morning today
- The air traffic was suspended on Sunday due to snowfall
Flight services between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country was restored today after remaining suspended for four days due to snowfall in the valley. The first flight landed at Srinagar airport early morning.
"The first flight landed at Srinagar International Airport today early in the morning after flight service remained suspended at the airport for four days due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir, said Border Roads Organisations (BRO)," ANI reported.
What the Georgia election means for markets3 min read . 11:36 AM IST
US Capitol violence: IBM CEO Arvind Krishna condemns 'unprecedented lawlessness'1 min read . 11:26 AM IST
A single day shakes two presidencies, two parties and one nation to the core4 min read . 11:05 AM IST
Google CEO Sundar Pichai says 'lawlessness and violence' at US Capitol 'antithesis of democracy'2 min read . 10:43 AM IST
Also Read | The faces behind the farmer revolt
The air traffic between Srinagar airport, the only civilian airport in Kashmir, and rest of the country was suspended on Sunday due to snowfall which continued till Wednesday.
The Jammu-Srinagar highway was blocked following heavy snowfall and multiple landslides. Commuters stuck at different points along the way are facing hardships amid the inclement weather conditions.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.