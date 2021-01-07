Srinagar airport: Flight operations resume after 4 days

Srinagar airport: Flight operations resume after 4 days1 min read . 10:20 AM IST
- The first flight landed at Srinagar airport early morning today
- The air traffic was suspended on Sunday due to snowfall
Flight services between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of the country was restored today after remaining suspended for four days due to snowfall in the valley. The first flight landed at Srinagar airport early morning.
"The first flight landed at Srinagar International Airport today early in the morning after flight service remained suspended at the airport for four days due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir, said Border Roads Organisations (BRO)," ANI reported.
The air traffic between Srinagar airport, the only civilian airport in Kashmir, and rest of the country was suspended on Sunday due to snowfall which continued till Wednesday.
The Jammu-Srinagar highway was blocked following heavy snowfall and multiple landslides. Commuters stuck at different points along the way are facing hardships amid the inclement weather conditions.
