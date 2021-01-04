OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Srinagar airport: Poor visibility affects air traffic for second consecutive day
The Srinagar airport is 'inoperative' at the moment due to 'poor weather conditions'. (Mint)
The Srinagar airport is 'inoperative' at the moment due to 'poor weather conditions'. (Mint)

Srinagar airport: Poor visibility affects air traffic for second consecutive day

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2021, 01:52 PM IST Staff Writer

Flight operations had to be cancelled on Sunday due to snowfall across the valley.

Air traffic to and from Srinagar airport was affected for the second consecutive day on Monday as poor visibility hampered the operations, officials said.

"The runway has been cleared of snow but flight operations are suspended due to poor visibility," an Airports Authority of India official told PTI. 

He said the flight operations would resume if the visibility improved later in the day. 

Flight operations had to be cancelled on Sunday due to snowfall across the valley.

The weather Office here has said moderate to heavy snowfall, with isolated very heavy snowfall, was most likely to take place over two days from Monday.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

