A bomb threat call targeting Vistara flight UK611, arriving from Delhi, prompted immediate action by airport authorities at Srinagar International Airport. The incident unfolded when Air Traffic Control (ATC) Srinagar received an information ‘threatening call’, sparking a swift and coordinated response from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). An airport official confirmed on the Phone that the threat was deemed non-credible and normal operations resumed: Airport Authorities, Srinagar

