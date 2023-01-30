All flights have been delayed due to continuous snowfall, Srinagar airport director Kuldeep Singh Rishi has informed. The visibility is only 200 metres, he added. To avoid inconvenience and congestion, passengers have been asked to check the status of the flight before coming to the airport, Rishi added.

A landslide in the Ramban district caused the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway to be closed to traffic on January 30, leaving a few hundred automobiles stuck on the main thoroughfare.

Between Chanderkote and Banihal in the district, the 270-km-long highway—the only all-weather route connecting Kashmir with the rest of the nation—was shut by mudslides and flying rocks. Also, 300 vehicles are stuck at several highway intersections as a result of this, and personnel and equipment have been sent to clear the area.

As new western disturbances hit J&K and nearby areas this afternoon, rain and snow fell in several portions of Jammu and Kashmir. On January 30, the meteorological service predicted widespread light to moderate snow in the plains and rain in Jammu. A MeT official stated that the weather system was likely the cause of the moderate to heavy snowfall across middle and higher altitudes.

On January 31, overcast conditions are predicted with isolated to dispersed light snow/rainfall. Partly overcast weather is predicted for February 1–4.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi unfurls tricolour at Lal Chowk in Kashmir

New Delhil's minimum temperature on January 29 was 6.4 degrees Celsius, three degrees below the season's average. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts light rain and thundershowers throughout the day. The relative humidity was 95% around 8:30 in the morning..

The highest temperature is projected to remain around 17 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD, which also forecasts a mostly cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers during the day. On January 28, the national capital's minimum temperature was 6.1 degrees Celsius and its maximum was 23.8 degrees Celsius.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author