Srinagar: All flights delayed due to continuous snowfall2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 09:32 AM IST
On January 31, overcast conditions are predicted with isolated to dispersed light snow/rainfall.
All flights have been delayed due to continuous snowfall, Srinagar airport director Kuldeep Singh Rishi has informed. The visibility is only 200 metres, he added. To avoid inconvenience and congestion, passengers have been asked to check the status of the flight before coming to the airport, Rishi added.
