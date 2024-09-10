IAF Officer accuses Wing Commander of rape, claims IC probe closed to ’hide’ mistakes

An Indian Air Force flying officer has accused a Wing Commander of rape and filed a police complaint. The case is under investigation as she alleges ongoing harassment and mental torture since the incident at a New Year party in 2023.

Published10 Sep 2024, 06:18 PM IST
A female flying officer in the Indian Air Force has lodged a police complaint accusing a Wing Commander of rape.
A female flying officer in the Indian Air Force has lodged a police complaint accusing a Wing Commander of rape.

IAF rape case: A Srinagar-based female flying officer in the Indian Air Force has lodged a police complaint accusing a senior Wing Commander of rape. An FIR has been registered at Budgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir, where both officers are stationed in Srinagar.

The IAF has stated their cooperation with the investigation, saying, "We are aware of the case. Local police station Budgam has approached the Indian Air Force in Srinagar in this matter, and we are fully cooperating with the local authorities," according to NDTV report.

IAF Officer raped by senior Srinagar

According to the media report, the female IAF officer detailed harassment, sexual assault, and mental torture over the past two years. She recounted an incident from a New Year party on December 31, 2023, where her senior allegedly took her to his room under the pretense of delivering a gift.

She claimed the Wing Commander told her his family was not home and then forced her into oral sex despite her repeated pleas to stop. “Finally, I pushed him and ran away. He said that we would meet again on Friday when his family leaves,” the NDTV report quoted the complaint filed by the IAF officer.

She expressed her struggle to process the event and her fear of reporting it, citing previous discouragement. "I was afraid and didn't know what to do as there were instances before also wherein I was discouraged to report. He visited my office post this incident... He behaved as if nothing happened and there was no sign of remorse in his eyes," she said.

IC probe stopped to ‘hide’ mistakes

After receiving advice from two other women officers, the female IAF officer filed a complaint. She alleged that a Colonel-rank officer was appointed to investigate and that the Wing Commander was made to sit with her twice in January.

The IAF officer objected to the Wing Commander's presence and claimed the investigation was closed to "hide mistakes of administration."

The officer further alleged that her complaint was not properly addressed by the internal committee, which she accused of bias. According to NDTV report, the IAF officer criticised the delay in her medical examination and the committee’s lack of thoroughness.

The IAF officer aslo alleged that ‘directrions had come froom higher ups to keep the result as neutral’.

"Everyone was aiding the sexual offender," she added.

IAF officer alleges mental harassment

The IAF officer also reported being denied leave requests and a different posting, and said she is forced to interact with her abuser while facing daily harassment from authorities.

The Internal Committee concluded in May that the incident was inconclusive due to a lack of eyewitnesses.

The officer described her ongoing ordeal as "continuous mental harassment" and "social boycott," stating that her communications are monitored and those she interacts with are harassed.

First Published:10 Sep 2024, 06:18 PM IST
