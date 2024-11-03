Srinagar grenade attack: Omar Abdullah makes appeal to forces; Congress leader smells ’conspiracy’

Five people were injured on Sunday as terrorists threw a grenade into a crowded flea market in Srinagar. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah dubbed the incident ‘deeply disturbing’ and lambasted the recent spurt of attacks targetting civilians. The incident also comes a day after Indian security forces eliminated a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander in the Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar.

“The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks & encounters in parts of the valley. Today’s news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the ‘Sunday market’ in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians. The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear,” the CM wrote on X.

This is at least the sixth attack by terrorists in the northern Union Territory since the formation of an elected government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Earlier this week two migrant labourers were shot and injured by terrorists in Budgam. The incident came less than two weeks after a doctor and six construction workers were killed in Ganderbal district.

"This kind of thing never happened here before. I don't know what's going on these past few days... Even during the peak of militancy, nothing like this ever happened," a local resident told ANI on Sunday.

Meanwhile senior Congress leader Ravinder Sharma broached the possibility of a “conspiracy” behind the recent attacks.

“This is a conspiracy to disturb the atmosphere here. Such incidents have increased ever since elections have been held and the new government has been formed... Sunday market is mostly crowded. I will pray for the well-being of those injured in the attack... This proves that militancy is still there in the valley... Central government has the entire law and order and security apparatus in its hand. We call for strict action,” he said.