Srinagar grenade attack: Omar Abdullah makes appeal to forces; Congress leader smells ’conspiracy’

Five people were injured in a grenade attack at a flea market in Srinagar. CM Omar Abdullah condemned the violence and stressed the need for enhanced security measures. Jammu and Kashmir has seen a sharp rise in attacks over the past few weeks with terrorists targeting civilians in many cases.

Livemint
Published3 Nov 2024, 05:16 PM IST
Srinagar grenade attack: Omar Abdullah makes appeal to forces; Congress leader smells 'conspiracy'
Srinagar grenade attack: Omar Abdullah makes appeal to forces; Congress leader smells ’conspiracy’(PTI)

Five people were injured on Sunday as terrorists threw a grenade into a crowded flea market in Srinagar. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah dubbed the incident ‘deeply disturbing’ and lambasted the recent spurt of attacks targetting civilians. The incident also comes a day after Indian security forces eliminated a top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander in the Khanyar locality of downtown Srinagar.

“The last few days have been dominated by headlines of attacks & encounters in parts of the valley. Today’s news of a grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the ‘Sunday market’ in Srinagar is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for targeting innocent civilians. The security apparatus must do everything possible to end this spurt of attacks at the earliest so that people can go about their lives without any fear,” the CM wrote on X.

This is at least the sixth attack by terrorists in the northern Union Territory since the formation of an elected government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Also Read | J&K news: 3 terrorists killed in twin encounters with security forces

Earlier this week two migrant labourers were shot and injured by terrorists in Budgam. The incident came less than two weeks after a doctor and six construction workers were killed in Ganderbal district.

"This kind of thing never happened here before. I don't know what's going on these past few days... Even during the peak of militancy, nothing like this ever happened," a local resident told ANI on Sunday.

Also Read | Two migrant labourers shot in Kashmir, second targeted attack in 12 days

Meanwhile senior Congress leader Ravinder Sharma broached the possibility of a “conspiracy” behind the recent attacks.

“This is a conspiracy to disturb the atmosphere here. Such incidents have increased ever since elections have been held and the new government has been formed... Sunday market is mostly crowded. I will pray for the well-being of those injured in the attack... This proves that militancy is still there in the valley... Central government has the entire law and order and security apparatus in its hand. We call for strict action,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 05:16 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSrinagar grenade attack: Omar Abdullah makes appeal to forces; Congress leader smells ’conspiracy’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.70
    07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.05 (0.71%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    145.00
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    2.3 (1.61%)

    Tata Power share price

    445.20
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    5.15 (1.17%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    183.65
    07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    1.4 (0.77%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,545.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -67.25 (-4.17%)

    ICICI Securities share price

    833.45
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -32.85 (-3.79%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    966.70
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -30.35 (-3.04%)

    Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

    1,235.60
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    -36.75 (-2.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,244.80
    07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    71.75 (6.12%)

    PCBL share price

    432.15
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    21.35 (5.2%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    281.85
    07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    13.45 (5.01%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,273.00
    06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
    60.65 (5%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.00-150.00
      Chennai
      80,421.00-150.00
      Delhi
      80,573.00-150.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.00-150.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.43
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.