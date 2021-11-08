Srinagar imposes strict corona curfew in 5 areas for 10 days. Details here

Srinagar imposes strict corona curfew in 5 areas for 10 days. Details here1 min read . 09:25 PM IST
- Curfew shall be in force with effect from 12 am of November 9 (Tuesday)
The Srinagar district administration has imposed strict corona curfew in 5 areas for 10 days from tomorrow (Tuesday). The curfew has been imposed in Lal Bazar, Hyderpora, Chanapora, Bemina (Hamdania Colony), Bemina (Housing Colony, Bilal Colony, SDA Colony).
In an order, the district administration said that there has been a steep rise in Covid positive cases in Srinagar in the last 17 days which needs intervention and effective measures.
The identified hotspots have been declared micro containment zones in order to check the spread of the disease. It also said that certain measures, u/s 144 CrPC were in place for containment of spread of coronavirus, largely aimed at prohibition on public gathering and movement of public transport.
However, the order said, it has been observed that around 63% of the daily positive cases during these days have been detected from few particular areas.
“Above measures have not led to significant decline in the number of cases and more stringent measures are needed to ensure that the infection does not spread exponentially," the order said.
Strict containment measures are also required in order to ensure safety of the general public and to prevent transmission of Covid to other parts of district Srinagar, the order added.
All essential services including all incidental services and activities needed for smooch functioning of these activities shall be allowed to continue, both in the public and private sector sector.
Standalone grocery/ vegetable/ meat/ milk shops may also remain open and functional to ensure provisioning of essential supplies from 7:00 am to 11 am only.
There shall be no restriction on the movement of government officials for attending office/duties on production of I-cards/office orders.
All development/construction works shall be allowed to continue without any hindrance.
