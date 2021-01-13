Srinagar: A vegetable vendor row his boat after breaking the frozen surface of Dal Lake, during sunset in Srinagar, Tuesday.

Srinagar records minus 7.8 degrees Celsius, lowest in 8 years

2 min read . 12:06 PM IST

PTI

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 7.8 degrees Celsius, which was the lowest temperature recorded in the city in eight years, an official of the MET department said.